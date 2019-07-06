Genki Sushi reopens Kona location after temporary closure

KONA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Genki Sushi’s restaurant in Kona was scheduled to reopen on Friday afternoon after a temporary sanitation-related closure.
Restaurant officials said the doors to the restaurant were going to open again at 4 p.m., after what was described as an ‘extensive month-long cleaning effort.’
The location was closed on May 22 after receiving a red placard from the Department of Health. Authorities with the department said a roach infestation had been discovered in the establishment.
Since that time, the restaurant says it has been focused on increased pest control and employee training. The restaurant passed a Department of Health inspection that was conducted earlier Friday ‘after undergoing thorough cleaning of all food preparation, dining and storage areas.’
“Genki disposed of all food items and single-serve utensils such as chopsticks, napkins and takeout containers,” the restaurant said. “In addition, all of the employees at the restaurant have received additional training in cleaning, sanitation and food safety protocol.”
The restaurant also used the closure as an opportunity to re-paint its dining room and upgrade furniture and other equipment.
“The recent condition of the Kailua-Kona restaurant did not reflect the high standards of cleanliness and food safety that our customers expect and deserve,” said Mary Hansen, vice president and chief administrative officer for Genki Sushi USA. “We appreciate the guidance provided by the Department of Health, and we will continue to focus on maintaining the highest standards of hygiene and food safety at all of our restaurants."
"We also wish to thank our Kona customers for their patience during the month-long closure and welcome them back to our renewed Kona Commons store,” she added.
This story may be updated.
