U.S. Congressman Ed Case discusses why he voted for the humanitarian aid package

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Congressman Ed Case explains why he voted for the $4.5 billion humanitarian aid package last week.
He said that funding is desperately needed at our borders, particularly with so many immigrants seeking asylum.
He also said it is possible that he may visit an intake facility in the near future.
As for the festivities ordered by the president for July 4th, Case said he didn’t want to politicize what should be a holiday to bring Americans together.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.