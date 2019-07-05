University of Hawaii linebacker Scheyenne Sanitoa dead at 21

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii linebacker Scheyenne Sanitoa died Thursday at the age of 21, university officials say.
Sanitoa, a redshirt junior, was a 2016 graduate of Samoana High School in American Samoa. He appeared in 12 games as a sophomore during the 2018 football season, logging 30 tackles on the season.
David Matlin, the university’s athletics director, says the football team was informed of Sanitoa’s passing on Friday morning.
“Earlier today, the football team was brought together to discuss the tragedy," Matlin said in a statement. "Campus counselors were on hand and will continue to be available for all student athletes and staff to help with the healing process.”
Sanitoa was considered an up-and-coming prospect who figured to be a part of the team’s rotation at linebacker this season.
“It’s always heartbreaking to lose a member of our UH ohana, particularly when it’s one of our young student-athletes," Matlin said. "Our deepest thoughts and prayers are with his family, his friends, his teammates, and to all those who knew and loved him.”
This story will be updated.
