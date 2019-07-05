Tracking remnant tropical moisture from Barbara this weekend

Barbara is no longer a hurricane, it continues to weaken as it heads west and faces cooler ocean temperatures and drier air plus wind shear. It is more than 1200 miles away from Hilo. Preliminary models show it trekking in our general direction and then crossing over into the Central Pacific as a remnant low / tropical disturbance. This may provide moisture that could lead to thunderstorms to the eastern end of the state Sunday evening into Tuesday. Starting with Hawaii Island and then heading west Monday night into Tuesday. We will keep an eye on Barbara as all of these elements unfold. Models also show a bump on east shores with a hurricane swell developing this weekend.