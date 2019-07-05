Tracking remnant tropical moisture from Barbara this weekend

Barbara is no longer a hurricane, it continues to weaken as it heads west and faces cooler ocean temperatures and drier air plus wind shear. It is more than 1200 miles away from Hilo. Preliminary models show it trekking in our general direction and then crossing over into the Central Pacific as a remnant low / tropical disturbance. This may provide moisture that could lead to thunderstorms to the eastern end of the state Sunday evening into Tuesday. Starting with Hawaii Island and then heading west Monday night into Tuesday. We will keep an eye on Barbara as all of these elements unfold. Models also show a bump on east shores with a hurricane swell developing this weekend.
WINDS: east to southeast flow will prevail through early Saturday, producing modest rainfall over windward slopes and spotty afternoon showers over leeward areas. Trade winds will build late Saturday and Sunday as high pressure northeast of the state strengthens. An increase in rainfall and trade winds is looking increasingly likely for Monday and Tuesday as the remnants of Barbara move through.
New swells arriving from the South Pacific during the next few days will likely keep surf near the High Surf Advisory criteria along south facing shores this weekend. Moderate surf will continue along south facing shores early next week. The east swell produced by East Pacific Hurricane Barbara is expected to arrive along east facing shores starting Friday. This swell is expected to cause surf to reach the High Surf Advisory threshold along east facing shores from this weekend into early next week.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.