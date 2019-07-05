Sunrise Open House: Properties in Honolulu, Makakilo for under $500K

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On this week’s Sunrise Open House, we’re touring properties under $500,000 on Oahu.
Cool Makakilo breezes greet you as you enter this spacious town home.
Awaiting your arrival is an open living and dining room with new vinyl plank flooring that overlooks a large balcony for a nice touch of indoor/outdoor living.
Each spacious bedroom features large closets and fresh wall to wall carpeting.
The bathrooms feature new tile flooring, new fixtures and a brand new shower.
With the growing community of Kapolei in the town right below you, you can rest easy knowing that businesses, grocery stores and a brand new shopping mall are just a 5-minute drive away.
You get amazing ocean and boat harbor views in this rarely available and move-in-ready, 2-bedroom unit.
Enjoy the island breezes, breathtaking views, sunsets and fireworks from your lanai, living room and bedroom in this charming unit.
The spacious open floor plan features central A/C, granite countertops, wood cabinetry, wood laminate and tile flooring.
This secured, pet-friendly building is conveniently located just blocks from Ala Moana Center and Waikiki.
And this unit is priced to sell.
Conveniently located near Ala Moana, Waikiki and Downtown Honolulu, enjoy beautiful mountain and city views from your spacious living room and private lanai.
You have the option of an extended living room or a second bedroom.
This unit features a spacious master bedroom, laminate flooring, new paint and new bathroom flooring.
This building has great amenities: pool, sauna, tennis court and a putting green.
Maintenance fees include electricity, water, sewer, cable and internet.
A lot of guest parking and VA approved.
