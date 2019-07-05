State releases list of 20 names being considered for Fissure 8

HILO, Hawaii (HawaiinewsNow) - With the submission deadline having come and gone, state officials have released the official list of the 20 potential names they are considering for the mountainous remnants of the volcanic Fissure 8.
The fissure was the eighth to begin spewing lava onto the streets of lower Puna last May when Kilauea erupted.
The lava flow from the eruption eventually destroyed more than 700 homes and covered nearly 14 square miles of land.
Earlier this year, a meeting was organized by the state Board on Geographic Names to discuss potential names for what’s left of the fissure. The deadline to submit proposals was June 30.
Here an abridged version of the list of potential names that are under consideration. For the description of each name, click here to visit the Board on Geographic Name’s website.
- Puu Leilani
- Puʻuoʻailāʻau
- Keahiluawalu O Pele
- Puʻu Kupaianaha
- Ahuʻailāʻau
- Puʻu ʻO Luku
- Hanaiaʻna
- Enoho
- Hou Hoʻomaka
- Keahilapalapa
- Kekohehoʻohenonohoikalaʻiopunapaiaʻalaikahala
- Ke Ahi ʻEnaʻena
- Luana-Lani
- Papalauahi
- Pōhāhā
- Pohākaʻena
The next meeting to discuss the naming issue is scheduled for the fall.
