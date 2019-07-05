Out of this world: Satellite image shows Barbara, solar eclipse at same time

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A total solar eclipse across South America and a powerful hurricane in the Eastern Pacific happened at the exact same time — and both were captured from space.
Satellite imagery showed the solar eclipse and Barbara in the same shot on Tuesday.
The path of totality — in which the moon blocks the sun — was seen in Chile and Argentina starting at around 9:40 a.m. Hawaii time.
Meanwhile, Barbara was at that time a Category 4 hurricane more than 1,000 miles southwest of the southern tip of Baja California.
The storm has since weakened to a tropical storm on Friday.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.