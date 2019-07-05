Military servicemembers race to the finish at annual July 4 canoe regatta

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Military members stationed across Hawaii kicked off the Fourth of July holiday on Thursday today by taking to the waters off Waikiki for a series of outrigger canoe races.
The 77th-annual Walter J. Macfarlane Memorial Canoe Regatta, as it has every year since 2010, staged several races for members who participated in a little friendly competition ― and a breakfast awards ceremony after the race ― hosted at the Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort.
“This is a really important day for our nation, one we’re very grateful for, and as a military, we’re very grateful to be a part of. We wanted to win the race," said Bryan Fenton, a lieutenant general in the U.S. Army. “We’re really appreciative of the entire community that brings us out to this, the Outrigger Hotels and Resorts group that puts it all together, along with Outrigger Club.”
This year, the Air Force team took home the championship title, beating the Navy by a mere .3 seconds. They won bragging rights, as well as a nameplate on the USS Arizona Memorial Trophy.
Other military tributes, including the annual Independence Day celebration at Schofield Barracks, were scheduled for later Thursday.
