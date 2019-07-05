Light winds persist through Saturday, a weakening Hurricane Barbara approaches the state

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light variable winds will prevail through early Saturday under a somewhat stable airmass, with modest rainfall over windward slopes and spotty afternoon showers over leeward areas. Trade winds will build late Saturday and Sunday as high pressure northeast of the state strengthens. An increase in rainfall and trade winds is looking likely on Monday and Tuesday as the remnants of Hurricane Barbara pass the area.
The National Hurricane Center forecast calls for Hurricane Barbara to weaken to a remnant low while located a few hundred miles east of the state on Sunday. Computer models show the remnant circulation of Barbara passing either just south or over the islands on Monday and Tuesday. Even though the bulk of the moisture poses to affect the Big Island and Maui at this time, all islands should see a significant increase in showers, especially along the windward areas.
The active pattern for south facing shores will continue through the upcoming weekend due to overlapping long-period south swells moving through. The next one in the series is expected to arrive tonight into Friday, then hold into the weekend before easing. Surf will trend down through the first half of next week with mainly background pulses moving through.
