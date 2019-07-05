HFD responding to large building fire in Kalihi

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department is responding to a two-alarm building fire in Kalihi on Friday morning.
Firefighters responded to the blaze at a condo complex on Haumana Place around 9 a.m.
Sources said at least one person was injured in the blaze.
Cameras showed thick, black smoke emanating from the structure.
The American Red Cross is responding to assist affected residents.
Details are limited at this time, but officials are currently on scene.
This story will be updated.
