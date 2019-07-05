Hawaii hosts final flight of veteran pilot’s 50 state tour

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was a special Independence Day at Barber’s Point for an Air Force veteran and Ohio resident.
Ronald Davis piloted a Cessna this morning for his last flight on his 50-state tour.
He flew along Oahu’s West Coast, past Kaena Point, over central Oahu and back to Barber’s Point.
Davis says he’s been on thousands of flights before - but none were as special as today’s.
“It’s just mind boggling," Davis said, "being in Hawaii for the last one on the fourth of July. It’s a memory I’ll keep forever.”
After retiring from the Air Force, Davis says he didn’t fly for years until his daughter went to school and he wanted to cut down on the time it took to visit her.
He eventually found himself traversing the air from coast to coast.
Until two weeks ago, Davis thought he flew to every state except Hawaii, but when looking thru his log book of more than 2,000 entries he could not find a record of visiting Delaware.
He quickly organized a trip to "The Diamond State,” to ensure Hawaii would conclude his milestone.
