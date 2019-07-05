Despite previous years, notorious July 4 ‘floatilla’ fizzles at Waikiki Beach

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Over the past few years on the Fourth of July, Waikiki Beach was a hotspot for hundreds of people participating in “floatilla” events. But this year was different.
Although the beaches were crowded Thursday, there was no real floatilla — the notorious event in which participants gathered in the water on floaties, kayaks, paddleboards and boats while drinking on the water.
Some beachgoers hoping to attend a floatilla were disappointed when they got to the beach.
Donovan Barnwell, one of those hopefuls, said only about 10 people showed up with floaties. He was in the water for about an hour and a half when he got bored and went home.
"It was dry, it was not good,” he said. “Nice sunny day at the beach until the rain started, but yeah, just not that good at all."
Last year, lifeguards rescued about 450 floatilla revelers in waters off Waikiki. The year before that, hundreds also ended up needing to be rescued and 10 people were taken to the hospital with alcohol-related injuries.
The Honolulu Police Department said it believes educating the public has made a difference.
“There’s been tremendous amount of outreach and education to the public, to the schools, to the parents, even to the community and businesses around here, so I think everybody played a big part in this,” HPD Officer Shawn Fujimoto said.
Emergency Medical Services said there were no major emergencies to report.
There were only four rescues in Waikiki and no rescues at Ala Moana. In total, there were 100 rescues across the south shore. That includes people who just needed some help getting back to shore.
