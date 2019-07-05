Chinese national drowns at Big Beach on Maui

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A visitor from China died Wednesday evening at Big Beach in Makena, according to Maui Fire Department officials.
First responders were called to the scene just after 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday night.
Upon arrival, they discovered that the victim ― a 65-year-old man ― had been pulled from the ocean and was unresponsive and without a pulse.
In their accident report, fire officials noted that surf at the beach park was high at the time of the emergency call.
No other details were immediately available.
