Business Report: UH medical school receives more than $1M from 2 health care providers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two major healthcare providers have written checks to the UH Medical School.
Kaiser and Hawaii Pacific Health gave the substantial donations to the medical school - a combined total of $1.5 million.
Also on today’s business report, the Hawaii Tourism Authority has been putting contracts out to bid.
Now, it’s putting out a request for information for companies interested in bidding for MCI work – that’s meetings, conventions and incentives.
The deadline to make a submission is two weeks from today.
