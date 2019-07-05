Business Report: UH medical school receives more than $1M from 2 health care providers

July 5, 2019 at 11:24 AM HST - Updated July 5 at 11:24 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two major healthcare providers have written checks to the UH Medical School.

Kaiser and Hawaii Pacific Health gave the substantial donations to the medical school - a combined total of $1.5 million.

Also on today’s business report, the Hawaii Tourism Authority has been putting contracts out to bid.

Now, it’s putting out a request for information for companies interested in bidding for MCI work – that’s meetings, conventions and incentives.

The deadline to make a submission is two weeks from today.

