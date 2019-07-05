BBB warns against ‘too good to be true’ scams targeting military members

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For many, the Fourth of July is all about fireworks and barbecues.
But this time of the year is also military consumer month.
According to the Better Business Bureau, military members are often the easiest targets of scams.
Over 100 military-targeted scams have been reported in Hawaii so far this year, with losses totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars. Fraudulent employment opportunities are the most common scams for military members, according to BBB officials.
“The key to any military member is just to do your due diligence, and if it sounds too good to be true, it usually is too good to be true,” BBB Hawaii Marketplace Manager Roseann Freitas said.
The BBB suggests military members be wary of cash-only deals, upfront payments, and handshake deals with no contracts.
For more information on how to avoid scams, click here.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.