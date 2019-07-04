Want to star in ‘Magnum PI’? Casting team seeks featured male

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Want to play a role in "Magnum P.I."? The casting team for the CBS show is looking for a new face to appear in the first episode of the new season.

They’re specifically looking for men — between the ages of 28 to 40 years old — with a “tough guy” feel.

If you’re interested or know anyone who would be interested, email a current photo and contact information to OahuCasting@gmail.com.

CBS announced in June that "Magnum P.I." would be coming back for season 2. The show will premiere on Friday, Sept. 27.

