Vandals damage nearly two-dozen headstones at historic Kawaiahao Church

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 20 headstones in the cemetery adjacent to the famed Kawaiahao Church have been damaged by vandals, church officials said Wednesday.
Cell phone video that was posted to Facebook earlier in the day showed what could only be described as a disturbing site ― 29 headstones, according to the video’s narrator, that had been toppled over from their perches and were now lying on the ground.
Some of the damaged headstones broken away from their concrete base plates and appear to have sustained serious damage.
Brickwood Galuteria, the chairman of the Kawaiahao Church Board, told Hawaii News Now that the damage is believed to have happened sometime either late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.
Police were notified of the incident, Galuteria said.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.