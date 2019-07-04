State to take closer look at FEMA’s repayment requests to some eruption evacuees

PUNA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - State leaders have begun intervening after dozens of Kilauea eruption evacuees were told they may have to give back the disaster assistance payments they received from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
In the aftermath of the eruption, one of the most destructive in Hawaii history, FEMA officials approved 1,002 applications for the Individuals and Households Program ― totaling more than $11.6 million.
But given that the payouts are put together using taxpayer money, the agency reviews all of the payments after each disaster and often finds a small percentage of cases where assistance was given to people who were not eligible, according to a spokesperson.
The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency is now working with FEMA to review the cases which the federal government has already flagged.
“In general, I trust FEMA’s processes to be aligned with the laws," said HI-EMA administrator Tom Travis. "I don’t always agree. They don’t always seem fair, but they have to follow the laws and statutes and protect the taxpayers’ money.”
Larry Bragg, Jr. is one of the 77 Hawaii Island residents who got a potential debt letter from FEMA. He lives off the grid in a home near Opihikao.
FEMA is asking for proof that he resided there when the eruption started. If he can’t provide it, he must pay back the $2,293 he received, which was primarily for rental assistance.
"They're having an issue because my property doesn't have a physical street address. I'm not on the road. I just really have a TMK (Tax Map Key) number," said Bragg.
17 of the 77 people who received letters involved proof of occupancy issues, according to HI-EMA. Travis says he plans to focus his efforts on this group.
"It would seem to me, in general, the agents that originally reviewed their occupancy status should have been able to identify that, except maybe in some very odd cases," he said.
Travis believes that most of the other people who got a letter fall into a category that would make them ineligible.
FEMA said each applicant must agree to return the funds if the money duplicates assistance from another source, was provided in error, was spent inappropriately, or was obtained through fraud.
The most recent figure for the total value of the repayment letters is roughly $493,000.
"It's very tough. I understand these people have been through a disaster. Some have lost their homes. Now, all of a sudden, they have a large debt," said Travis.
Bragg has been trying to get his life back on track after the eruption. Now, he’s waiting for FEMA’s response after he appealed the agency’s decision.
"Every time I have to revisit this whole situation, it just brings up a lot of stress, anxiety," he said.
FEMA said it had received two appeals as of June 21.
