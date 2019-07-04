State Supreme Court revokes Katherine Kealoha’s law license, pending appeal

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Supreme Court issued a restraining order Wednesday that will prevent Katherine Kealoha from practicing law until she has exhausted the appeals process in her federal corruption case.
Kealoha, a former high-ranking deputy prosecutor for the City and County of Honolulu, was found guilty last week in federal court on various charges related to conspiracy and obstruction of justice.
She was remanded into custody the next day and is currently being held at the Federal Detention Center in Honolulu awaiting sentencing in the case.
On the heels of the conviction, the state’s Office of Disciplinary Counsel petitioned the state Supreme Court to immediately revoke her law license.
Wednesday’s ruling granted that petition.
“[Kealoha] is immediately restrained from the practice of law in this jurisdiction ... pending final disposition of a disciplinary proceeding based on the findings of guilt,” a portion of the ruling read.
This story will be updated.
