Pack a pillow! Fourth of July campers to spend the night at Ala Moana Beach Park

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In anticipation for the fireworks show at Ala Moana Beach Park, the City and County of Honolulu is once again allowing people to camp overnight to secure spots at the park for the annual celebration.
For many campers ― some of whom began setting up as early as 5 a.m. Wednesday ― the camp-out is becoming a familiar.
“We’ve been coming out here with our friends for maybe three or four years consistently every year. It’s our annual tradition,” Erika Tanimoto said.
Tanimoto’s husband, Mark, said that it was a “good excuse to get together with everybody," noting it was “hard to get together with everybody nowadays so it’s a good time to do it.”
Charles Goapoa, another resident, agreed that the show was a “great opportunity to come, hang out with family and meet new people.”
The Honolulu Police Department only allows two people per site to stay in the park overnight, and traditional camping tents are not be allowed.
Park-goers are, however, allowed to set up a single ten-by-ten open-sided canopy tent.
The campers are also not allowed to save or reserve parking stalls for friends and family. Parking spots will operate on a first-come, first-served basis once the park opens Thursday morning.
This year’s celebration starts at 8:30 p.m. and is choreographed to a live soundtrack that party-goers can listen in on at 92.3 FM.
