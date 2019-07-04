No tsunami threat to Hawaii after powerful earthquake rattles Southern California

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A powerful earthquake shook Southern California on Thursday, but officials with the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there's no tsunami threat to Hawaii.
The quake was initially measured at a magnitude of 6.6 but was later downgraded to a 6.4, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake struck near Ridgecrest, but it could be felt across a wide swath of Southern California and even as far as Las Vegas.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
This story will be updated.
