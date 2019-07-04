New tech is giving Queen’s physicians a roadmap to help pinpoint heart disorders

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For two years, Michael Talon has had episodes when his heart felt like it was beating out of his chest.
“My heart rate was over 200 beats (per minute),” he said.
It was frightening for the FAA employee.
"The first thing that comes to mind is a heart attack, a stroke, even just passing out," he said.
Talon was suffering from arrhythmia, a heart rhythm disorder.
“Their heart is basically working in overtime, like running a marathon while they’re just sitting around and doing nothing,” said Dr. David Singh.
Singh is an electrophysiologist and Chief of the Department of Cardiovascular Diseases at The Queen’s Medical Center. He’s using new technology to pinpoint the source of Talon’s irregular heartbeat, so the bad tissue could be cauterized.
It’s called the RHYTHMIA Mapping System.
"The RHYTHMIA Mapping System allows us to see with much greater precision and clarity exactly where those circuits live," Singh said.
The imaging is astounding, giving physicians a 360-degree road map of the heart in real time.
“He showed me a snapshot on his iPhone and it was amazing!” Talon said.
Queen’s is the first hospital in Hawaii with the new high-definition system. Singh calls it a game-changer in identifying and correcting heart rhythm disorders.
So far it’s been used on about ten patients.
"The result is patients feel like they've gotten their life back," Singh said.
Procedures are more precise and take less time. Talon’s took about two hours ― it would have taken six using older technology.
"I feel 100-percent better!" he said.
Talon is 58 years old and married with a teenage son. With his heart beat normalized, he feels like a different person.
He said the RHYTHMIA Mapping System worked like a charm to help get his heart in sync.
