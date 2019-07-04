Light winds for the Fourth, Hurricane Barbara weakening

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mostly dry and stable conditions will prevail each day through the upcoming weekend. Light to moderate east to southeast winds are expected through Friday, which will allow localized overnight land breezes and afternoon sea breezes to develop. Clouds and showers will favor windward areas, except through the afternoon and early evening hours where sea breezes develop. Moderate to breezy trades will return over the weekend. Although confidence remains low this far out in time, a transition to a wet and windy pattern will become a possibility early next week as the remnants of Hurricane Barbara move through the area from east to west.