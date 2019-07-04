Light winds for the Fourth, Hurricane Barbara weakening

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mostly dry and stable conditions will prevail each day through the upcoming weekend. Light to moderate east to southeast winds are expected through Friday, which will allow localized overnight land breezes and afternoon sea breezes to develop. Clouds and showers will favor windward areas, except through the afternoon and early evening hours where sea breezes develop. Moderate to breezy trades will return over the weekend. Although confidence remains low this far out in time, a transition to a wet and windy pattern will become a possibility early next week as the remnants of Hurricane Barbara move through the area from east to west.
High Surf Advisory (HSA) is being cancelled this morning. New swells originating from the South Pacific during the next few days are expected to keep surf along south facing shores near the HSA criteria this weekend. Moderate surf will continue along south facing shores early next week.
Forerunners from the large swell produced by Hurricane Barbara are expected to arrive along east facing shores of the Big Island and Maui starting late tonight or early Friday morning.
Barbara is on a weakening trend. Barbara is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Rapid weakening is forecast and Barbara is expected to weaken to a tropical storm on Friday and become a post-tropical cyclone on Saturday. The remnants of Barbara are expected to approach the Hawaiian Islands in about 5 days.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.