Lee named 2019 World MMA Awards Comeback Fighter of the Year

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Angela Lee was named the 2019 World MMA Awards Comeback Fighter of the Year last night in Las Vegas.
The Mililani native came back to ONE Championship in 2018 to defend her atomweight title with a win over Mei Yamaguchi. Lee was involved in a car accident in November of 2017 that forced her to pull out of the initial bout against Yamaguchi.
Earlier this year, Lee tried to make history as the promotion’s first-ever double-champ by taking on Xiong Jingnan for the strawweight title, although she unsuccessful in doing so.
Lee is already set to return on October 13th to defend her atomweight title against Jingnan in a rematch. The 22-year-old is also set to compete at ONE Championship: Masters of Destiny on July 12 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, against Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace Michelle Nicolini.
