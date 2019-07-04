HNN wants to hear your “Priced Out of Paradise” story

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now wants to start a new conversation about the state's high cost of living.
As part of series, “Priced Out of Paradise,” our newsroom wants residents to tell us if it’s worth it to live in the aloha state.
From the sticker shock at the grocery store, to the competitive job market, to the lack of affordable house, what financial struggles are you and your family facing?
Tell our producers your “Priced Out of Paradise” story by emailing PricedOutOfParadise@hawaiinewsnow.com.
