Gabbard likely set for second round of Democratic primary debates

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another round of Democratic presidential debates has been scheduled for the end of the month, and hopeful candidates ― including Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard ― are gearing up to try and earn a coveted spot.
It’s the second of what will end being a total of 12 Democratic primary debates ahead of the 2020 presidential election.
The debate, which will take place in Detroit on July 30-31, will only feature 20 of the candidates, compared to the 24 that participated in the gathering last month, which aired on NBC.
So far, according to a recent New York Times analysis, “14 candidates have qualified both by getting campaign donations from 65,000 people and by garnering at least 1 percent support in at least three qualifying polls.”
Rep. Gabbard appears to have already locked in one of the 20 spots. She was the most-searched for candidate on Google during the previous debates, and several publications ― including some conservative news outlets ― lauded her performance.
Still, political experts still say she’s working from behind in the polls, especially when compared to front-runners like former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Senators Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren.
The qualifications for each debate will keep getting more intense, and just six candidates are set to appear in the September-October round, when the Democratic National Committee will require participants to hit both 2% in polls and 130,000 individual donors.
Gabbard first announced her decision to run for president in January.
