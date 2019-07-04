Former Warrior joins Washington Wizards Summer League roster

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Rainbow Warrior basketball forward Noah Allen is getting another shot at the NBA.
Allen will play for the Washington Wizards Summer League team this weekend in Las Vegas after spending last season with the Wizards’ G-League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go.
Allen, 24, averaged 9.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 26.4 minutes per game in the G-League. Allen will join Washington’s 2019 draft picks Rui Hachimura and Admiral Schofield.
The Summer League game for the Wizards will take place this Saturday, July 6th against the New Orleans Pelicans. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. HT.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.