Forecast: Mostly dry for the 4th, but more rain possible from Barbara early next week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mostly dry weather is expected for the Independence Day holiday with a weak surface ridge just to the north of the islands. The ridge will maintain light to moderate trade winds over the area with light nighttime and morning showers for windward areas. The winds may be light enough to allow for afternoon clouds to build, but noly very light and isolated pop-up showers are expected.
Barbara is still a very powerful hurricane some 1,800 miles east-southeast of the state. The latest forecasts show Barbara weakening into a remnant low as it approaches the islands next week. It is too early to tell exactly how the remnants of Barbara will affect our weather, but we are looking at stronger winds and more rain Monday and Tuesday. We’ll keep you posted.
At the beach, the high surf advisory has been extended overnight for the south shores of all islands, but the waves should fall a little below the advisory threshold Thursday. More reinforcing swells will south shore surf elevated for the next several days. A swell from tropical cyclone Barbara is expected to arrive on east shores of the Big Island and Maui Friday, and then spread to the other islands Friday night into Saturday, with advisory heights possible.
