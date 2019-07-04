Fear-inducing ‘active shooter’ alert at International Market Place was false alarm

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There was a scare in Waikiki on Wednesday after an erroneous text message alert was sent out to some International Market Place shop employees about an active shooter on the premises.
Officials said later Wednesday afternoon that there was never any threat at the shopping complex, admitting the error in a statement sent to members of the media.
“Today, during the routine test, a message was inadvertently sent to those registered in the system,” the statement said. “We are committed to reviewing our protocol to ensure this never happens again.”
But the false-emergency text message ― much like last January’s famed missile alert mistake ― seemed very real to those who lived through it.
During the confusion some stores locked shoppers inside and turned off the lights. It took about 10 minutes for a follow-up message to be sent, confirming that the initial message had been a false alarm.
This story will be updated.
