Dan Ige continues quest for UFC gold

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dan Ige lives and breathes the fight game.
From working as an agent at Dominance MMA in Las Vegas to competing as a fighter himself in the UFC, Ige has put the work in behind the scenes to make his ultimate fighter dream reality.
Since entering the UFC last year, the Haleiwa native has been on a tear, rattling off four-straight wins and is now knocking on the door of a Top 15 fight next time around.
But while his reputation has increased from a UFC hopeful to a contender over recent months, Ige knows that any time he steps in the Octagon, he’s willing to put everything on the line.
“Every fight’s a risk. This fight’s a risk. The fight I just had was a risk, Danny Henry was a risk, Bryce Mitchell is a risk. Every fight is a risk but I’m a risk taker,” Ige said.
Ige recorded fis fourth victory in a row last month against the highly-touted Kevin Aguilar, a fight in which Ige entered the cage as an underdog.
However, being an underdog is nothing new to the 27-year-old featherweight.
Before the Aguilar fight, Ige went into hostile territory at UFC London in March to take o nEngland’s own Danny Henry. But even as a betting underdog, Ige came out firing on all cylinders and picked up a first round finish much to the dismay of the English fans in attendance.
With each fight and each subsequent victory, Ige’s profile has grown in the featherweight division. Currently riding the third-longest win streak in the UFC featherweight division, Ige is hoping to replicate the journey of friend and Waianae native Max Holloway moving forward.
“I’m just trying to get a good win streak going like Max did. Max got a good win streak going and then he eventually got his opportunity and became the champ. And now he’s a reigning champ,” Ige said. “I’m kind of following in the footsteps. I want to fight everyone.”
