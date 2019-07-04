“Chicken skin’ as Kaneohe woman recreates 70-year-old photo shoot

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The sliding doors of the 1940′s home at Kanewai Spring in Kuliouou haven’t changed much and for former Mrs. Hawaii, Laurie Bachran, it’s a view back in time.
It’s been almost 70 years since she was last there and on Wednesday, the 90-year-old Kaneohe resident came with her friends to relive the memory and recreate a photo shoot.
"It was magical. It was like coming back to old times. It was like this is Hawaii and what Hawaii was all about," said Bachran.
"That's chicken skin for her to return here after so many years. It's exciting," said Chris Cramer, president of the Maunalua Fishpond Heritage Center.
In 1950, Bachran and several Miss Hawaii's were at the one acre historic property for a fashion photo shoot to model beautiful floral hats so treasured in old Hawaii.
"All the local floral hats had all the local flowers. Plumeria, pikake, the crown flower. It's just gorgeous," said Bachran.
The photo shoot was called 'Blossom Bonnet Fashions' and the footage used for a newsreel shown to 35 million people and schools across the country in 1951.
In 1963, Bachran became Mrs. Hawaii and today is into health and wellness.
In 2017, the Maunalua Fishpond Heritage Center took over care of the property and home and is working to restore it.
For the non-profit, having Bachran revisit after all these years is part of the spring’s rich and colorful history.
