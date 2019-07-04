Bruno Mars to be featured in Ed Sheeran’s new single ‘BLOW’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three of music’s hottest stars, including Hawaii’s Bruno Mars, have collaborated on a new song coming out Friday.
The song, entitled “BLOW,” features Mars, along with British sensation Ed Sheeran and country star Chris Stapleton.
It's all in anticipation of Sheeran's new album, "No. 6 Collaborations Project," set for release on July 12.
Sheeran teamed up with everyone from Khalid to Cardi B to Justin Bieber, and had been releasing singles from the album ahead of the full release.
“BLOW,” which has a predominantly rock sound, is set to hit global streaming services at midnight but is already available in some international markets.
