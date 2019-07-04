Bruno Mars to be featured in Ed Sheeran’s new single ‘BLOW’

Bruno Mars to be featured in Ed Sheeran’s new single ‘BLOW’
Bruno Mars performs at the Bottle Rock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on May 27, 2018, in Napa, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) (Source: Amy Harris)
By HNN Staff | July 4, 2019 at 7:17 AM HST - Updated July 4 at 7:17 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three of music’s hottest stars, including Hawaii’s Bruno Mars, have collaborated on a new song coming out Friday.

The song, entitled “BLOW,” features Mars, along with British sensation Ed Sheeran and country star Chris Stapleton.

It's all in anticipation of Sheeran's new album, "No. 6 Collaborations Project," set for release on July 12.

Sheeran teamed up with everyone from Khalid to Cardi B to Justin Bieber, and had been releasing singles from the album ahead of the full release.

“BLOW,” which has a predominantly rock sound, is set to hit global streaming services at midnight but is already available in some international markets.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.