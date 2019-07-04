Barack Obama tweets #TBT photo for Malia’s 21st birthday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Malia Obama, the former first child and Harvard student is 21 today.
When former President Barack Obama first took office in 2008, Malia was just 10-years-old.
Malia’s father shared a throwback family picture on Twitter Thursday wishing a happy Independence Day to Americans and a happy birthday to his daughter.
Like any father embarrassing his daughter, he shared an old photo of a brace-faced Malia.
Malia has visited Hawaii many times.
The former president is from Honolulu, and the family spent their winter vacations on Oahu during his presidency.
Malia also reportedly stayed on the island for her summer break before she attended Harvard.
