19-year-old arrested, charged after allegedly leading police on a chase in stolen vehicle

HAWAII ISLAND, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Big Island police charged a 19-year-old man accused of nearly striking officers with a stolen car.
Investigators say Jonathan Gardner sped towards an officer who approached him Friday night in Keaukaha.
The officer jumped out of the way avoiding injury and a chase ensued. He attempted to ram into police vehicles again, narrowly missing them.
Police followed the suspect until he took a turn down a dead end road. That’s when police said the suspect jumped out the vehicle while it was still moving.
The stolen vehicle crashed into the bushes as Gardner ran on foot.
He was arrested shortly after.
Gardner’s in custody for a number of charges, including attempted assault and driving a stolen vehicle.
His bail was set at $78,000. He’s expected in court Wednesday.
