Woman arrested in gambling raid in Kalihi

KALIHI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 30-year-old woman was arrested in a gambling raid in Kalihi on Tuesday night, Honolulu police said.
Officers executed a warrant at around 6 p.m. at a business near the intersection of Kalihi and Democrat streets.
The woman, Tuiluaai Matautia, was taken into custody on suspicion of second-degree promoting gambling and possession of a gambling device.
Witnesses said there were numerous machines inside a back room.
