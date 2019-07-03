Woman arrested in gambling raid in Kalihi

Woman arrested in gambling raid in Kalihi
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
July 3, 2019 at 10:21 AM HST - Updated July 3 at 10:21 AM

KALIHI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 30-year-old woman was arrested in a gambling raid in Kalihi on Tuesday night, Honolulu police said.

Officers executed a warrant at around 6 p.m. at a business near the intersection of Kalihi and Democrat streets.

The woman, Tuiluaai Matautia, was taken into custody on suspicion of second-degree promoting gambling and possession of a gambling device.

Witnesses said there were numerous machines inside a back room.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.