‘This is my million dollar fight’: Zane Kamaka focused on finish ahead of second PFL bout

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The ‘Waianae Bad Boy’ will step back into the cage for the professional Fight League next Thursday July 11. in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Welterweight mixed martial artist Zane Kamaka (13-4) has held his training camp in Las Vegas ahead of what will be the biggest fight of his career. The Waianae native will face off against Portugal’s Andre Fialho (10-2).
“When my back is against the wall is when I’m most dangerous," Kamaka said. "This fight is my million dollar fight.”
The one million dollar grand prize given out to the winner of the PFL’s welterweight Grand Prix is an incentive that has drawn some of the best fighter’s from around the world to the mixed martial arts promotion.
Fighter’s are seeded and ranked based on wins, losses, and finishes in the opening qualifying bouts.
Kamaka suffered his first loss in the PFL at the hands of fellow Hawaii fighter Ray Brada Cooper III (18-6) in a fight that was fueled by bad blood between the camps.
The 31 year old is well aware that a second consecutive loss could spell the end of his PFL run and has decided to hold his training camp in Sin City training along UFC fighters and Hawai’i born fighters who have chosen to call Las Vegas home.
“I just wanted to take myself out of my comfort zone,” Kamaka said. “Back home in Hawaii I get everything easy and I get so much support and so much help back home.”
Fiahlo comes into the bout with 10 victories as a professional with multiple knockout finishes. Kamaka believes he’ll have to not just win to stay alive in the tournament but dominate.
“I have to finish," Kamaka said. "I’m leaving it all on the line I have to let my hands go and make it happen, I screwed up the Ultimate fighter and I screwed up in Titan FC. "I’m not going to mess this up this is it for me.”
The fight will be broadcast live on ESPN2 July 11. Ray ‘Brada’ Cooper III (18-6) will also fight on the scheduled card against John Howard (27-15-1).
