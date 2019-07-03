Road rage attacker will be disciplined for showing up at court in blackface

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The convicted road rage attacker who showed up at his sentencing hearing Monday in blackface, shocking his attorney and the judge, will be disciplined for disobeying “several direct orders” to wash his face before going to court.
Mark Char used a black permanent marker to pull off the offensive look, which drew national headlines.
The state Department of Public Safety said staff members at Halawa Correctional Facility “attempted to convince him to wash his face” before he went before a judge, but he refused.
“He will be charged with disobeying several direct orders,” a spokeswoman said.
It wasn’t clear what Char’s potential consequences could be.
In March, Char was found guilty of attempted murder and assault for a 2016 road rage-fueled triple stabbing on the H-1 Freeway.
At his sentencing hearing, he delivered a racially-charged rant, taking aim at his lawyer and the judge. He claimed that he was wearing blackface because the court was “treating me like a black man.”
“Now this kangaroo court is trying to give me a life sentence for me trying to protect and defend myself against the attack from three guys ― in essence, treating me like a black man,” Char said.
“So today, I’m going to be a black man,” he added.
Char ― who is not black ― drew Judge Todd Eddins’ ire for his appearance.
“This continues a pattern of disruptive behavior designed to undermine the administration of justice,” the judge said.
Eddins then sentenced Char to life in prison with the possibility of parole, based on prosecutors’ recommendations.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.