Realin, Ikei take home medals for Team USA during 2019 Pan American Championships

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Skye Realin and Tiare Ikei brought home some hardware for Team USA in the 2019 Pan Pan American Championships.
Realin, a junior at Kamehameha-Kapalama, won gold in the 57 kg division in Mexico over the weekend while Ikei took home silver in the 53 kg division in Guatemala.
Realin defeated Chile in the finals and also recorded wins over competitors from Brazil, Peru and Canada.
Ikei had victories over Ecuador and Canada before dropping her finals match to Cuba.
Realin is planning on attending the U.S. Cadet National Team Training Camp later this month at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs while Ikei is preparing for the U.S. Marine Corps/USAW Junior National Championships in Fargo, ND on July 16 and 17th, according to a release.
