Small plane makes emergency landing on Waikoloa Road

WAIKOLOA, Hawaii Island (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials are responding to a small plane that made an emergency landing on Waikoloa Road on Wednesday morning.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the pilot of a single-engine Cessna 206 reported engine failure and needed to land on a road. The pilot then landed on Waikoloa Road, about a mile south of Waikoloa Village, around 10:40 a.m.
There were two people on board, the FAA said.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Witness Justin Correia said he was driving in the area when he saw the plane.
“I was just coming up, seen like the wing, thought somebody drove off the road with a surfboard in the back of their truck,” he said. “When I pulled to the side, it was actually a plane.”
He then pulled over and saw two men emerge, appearing unscathed.
“I just asked if everybody was okay, if there was anybody else in the plane, and they said no, so I was like ‘perfect,’ and by the time I turned around, there was 50 people behind me and I just jumped in my truck and left," Correia said.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.
This story will be updated.
