Police release surveillance images of potential suspects in ‘pig-napping’

HAUULA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu CrimeStoppers released images of persons of interest in a recent pignapping and pig murder on Oahu.
On June 22, police said two men trespassed onto private property and broke into a pigpen at a residence on Puhuli Street in Hauula.
The owner of the pigs took to social media to announce that one of the pigs was found dead in the pen and another was stolen.
The slaughtered pig was reported to be from the family of the famous Kama the surfing pigs.
“You killed a poor defenseless pig who was one of Kai’s original iconic surfing pigs. She was retired and lived a happy life on a ranch until you ended that,” the pig’s owner said in a post.
Surveillance cameras from a nearby Board of Water Supply pumping station caught the people of interest with hunting dogs in hand.
The second pig that was taken managed to escape and returned home, according to the owner.
The two people of interest were described as both local males, slim build, and was seen wearing possible hunting attire.
A $1,000 reward is being offered by the owner for information leading to their arrest. CrimeStoppers also offers cash rewards for tips that result in arrests.
Tipsters can remain anonymous.
To submit a tip in the case, call 808-955-8300, or click here.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.