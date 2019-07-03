In the name of art: Exhibit to feature 30-foot-tall inflatable version of ‘The Rock’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will soon grow to over 30 feet tall.
A giant inflatable version of him, that is.
The art group “Cool S**t” is set to display their latest creation ― “The Rock Rock” ― at the Splendour in the Grass music festival in Australia later this month.
The art group began their work in 2013, with a giant inflatable version of singer Lionel Richie.
Ever since, the group has been known for their large inflatable artworks, which have been displayed from New York to Paris.
Some of the group’s former work includes an appreciation of Kanye West, “Happy Kanye," and “Snoop Dogg Hot Dogs,” multiple inflatable heads of rapper Snoop Dogg on ― you guessed it ― hot dogs.
