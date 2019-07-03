More than 200 fall ill after eating at Imelda Marcos party

Medics attend to victims after falling ill during the 90th birthday celebration of former Philippine First Lady Imelda Marcos, the flamboyant wife of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Manila, Philippines. Officials say more than 240 people have been brought to hospitals due to suspected food poisoning in the event which was attended by more than a thousand "Marcos Loyalists." (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez) (Source: Bullit Marquez)