Light winds takeover with mostly dry conditions, Hurricane Barbara marches towards the state

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mostly dry and stable conditions will prevail each day into the upcoming weekend. Light to moderate east to southeast winds are expected through Friday, which will allow localized overnight land breezes and afternoon sea breezes to develop. Clouds and showers will favor leeward and interior areas through the afternoon and early evening periods where sea breezes develop. Moderate to breezy trades will return over the weekend.