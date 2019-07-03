Forecast: Lighter winds toward the Independence Day holiday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - East to southeast winds will weaken toward the Independence Day holiday, which may allow more clouds to form over leeward areas in the afternoon. However, the atmosphere is still relatively stable, so we’re not expecting a lot of pop-up showers. It will also get a little muggier for the holiday. Trade winds and more typical windward and mauka showers should return in time for Saturday and Sunday.
We’re continuing to track Hurricane Barbara far in the Eastern Pacific. It is still too far away to say exactly what kind of effect it, or more likely what’s left of it, will have no the islands. However, Barbara is forecast to weaken considerably before reaching us. What we’re currently expecting is an increase in clouds and showers around next week Tuesday. For the latest, click here.
At the beach, the high surf advisory for south-facing shores has been extended until 6 p.m. Wednesday. Surf is expected to remain at 5 to 8 feet for south shores of Kauai and Oahu, and 6 to 10 feet for south shores of Maui County and the Big Island. Reinforcing swells are expected over the next couple of days. East shore surf could get a swell produced by Barbara as soon as late Friday for the Big Island and Maui.
