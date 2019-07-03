Forecast: Light winds take over with mostly dry conditions

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mostly dry and stable conditions will prevail each day into the upcoming weekend.
Light to moderate east to southeast winds are expected through Friday, which will allow localized overnight land breezes and afternoon sea breezes to develop.
Clouds and showers will favor leeward and interior areas through the afternoon and early evening periods where sea breezes develop.
Moderate to breezy trades will return over the weekend.
For the extended period, forecast confidence remains low due to varying solutions associated with Hurricane Barbara that is forecast to enter the Central Pacific this weekend, then continue westward toward the region — weakening — early next week. As a result, it remains too early to determine the potential for impacts to the islands associated with Barbara.
