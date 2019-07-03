A food truck owner’s secret sauce for helping the homeless: He offers them a job

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tin Hut BBQ serves hot meals on military bases.
Frank Diaz owns the food truck but he also provides another service. He employs homeless veterans.
"I either refer them to a place where they can be housed, or in some cases I'll even house them myself," he said.
Diaz has helped dozens of veterans exit homelessness, gain stability and move on to other jobs.
Desiree Cortez came out of the Navy suffering from PTSD. She was homeless and unemployed when she was introduced to Diaz.
"I didn't think I was good enough. There was no purpose to continue on. I sent Frank a message. I think within five minutes of talking to him I had a job," she said.
Now Cortez manages one of Diaz’s three food trucks.
Diaz served 35 years in the Army and with the Department of Defense so he knows how to communicate with veterans to get them to accept help.
"I don't treat them as a charity case," he said. "I treat them as a human being and give them a purpose."
It's not only homeless vets. Diaz has also hired troubled civilians.
Steven Obakrairur has worked for Diaz for five years.
"I'm so blessed to be working for him. He's a good man. He has a good heart," he said.
Later this year, Diaz will expand beyond the food trucks and open his first brick and mortar eatery at Pearl Highlands Center. He said that will enable him to help even more people.
Cortez said she’s impressed by Diaz’s honesty.
“It helped to see that someone actually believed in me, especially when I didn’t believe in myself,” she said.
"Sometimes people just need a little bit of help to get going in the right direction," Diaz said.
A friend’s suicide inspired Diaz and his wife, Lori, to use their company to positively affect people.
It’s working.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.