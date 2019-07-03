Family of Las Vegas mass shooting victim sues gun makers

The family of 31-year-old Carrie Parsons, of Seattle, argue in the lawsuit that the firearms are "thinly disguised" machine guns that the manufacturers knew could be easily modified, even without the use of a "bump stock," an attachment used by the Las Vegas gunman that allowed him to fire in rapid succession, killing 58 people and injuring more than 800 others in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. The Trump administration banned bump stocks this year, making it illegal to possess them under the same federal laws that prohibit machine guns.