Crash causes complete shutdown of Farrington Highway

NANAKULI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Farrington Highway was closed in both directions Tuesday night following a motor vehicle crash.
The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. The highway was shutdown between Haleakala Avenue and Nankuli Avenue.
Westbound traffic is being rerouted onto Haleakala Ave.
First responders are on scene. It is unknown at this time if there are any serious injuries.
