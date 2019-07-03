Business Report: A look at side trips

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - How many visitors to Hawaii see multiple islands? These are actual counts from the month of May – stays of one day or less.
Kauai: 11,000 (one in 10)
Oahu: 21,000
Molokai: 2,600 (half of all visitors)
Lanai: 3,500 (more than half)
Maui: 13,000
Big Island: 8,500
But half of all Big Island visitors do not stay exclusively on the Big Island, so between exclusive stays and one-day side trips there is a substantial middle ground.
