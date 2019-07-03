Business Report: A look at side trips

Business Report: A look at side trips
Business Report: A look at road trips
July 3, 2019 at 10:12 AM HST - Updated July 3 at 10:12 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - How many visitors to Hawaii see multiple islands? These are actual counts from the month of May – stays of one day or less.

Kauai: 11,000 (one in 10)

Oahu: 21,000

Molokai: 2,600 (half of all visitors)

Lanai: 3,500 (more than half)

Maui: 13,000

Big Island: 8,500

But half of all Big Island visitors do not stay exclusively on the Big Island, so between exclusive stays and one-day side trips there is a substantial middle ground.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.