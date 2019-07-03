Autopsy: Man who died in Kailua-Kona crash suffered cardiac arrest beforehand

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 70-year-old man who died in a crash in Kailua-Kona back in May suffered a cardiac arrest beforehand, autopsy results show.
Authorities said Michael A. McCormick, of Hawaii Ocean View Estates, was driving a pickup truck in the northbound direction of Queen Kaahumanu Highway before 9:20 a.m. on May 5. That’s when he crossed the merge lane and continued to drive on the rock shoulder and came to rest on a northbound lane of Queen Kaahumanu Highway.
McCormick was transported to the Kona Community Hospital and was later pronounced dead.
No other vehicles were involved.
